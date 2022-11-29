Varde Management L.P. Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. M.D.C. comprises about 0.8% of Varde Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Varde Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.0 %

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

