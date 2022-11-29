Velas Price Down 2.6% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $52.30 million and approximately $788,869.96 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00075768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,069,463 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

