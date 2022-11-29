Venus USDC 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.46 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.69 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173377 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,164,039.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

