Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $28.38 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013262 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

