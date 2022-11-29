Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.46 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Verasity has a market cap of $28.46 million and $3.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013273 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

