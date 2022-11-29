Verge Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00464654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00118470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00837207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00676482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00255525 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,517,188 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

