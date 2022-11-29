Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 702.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 96,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

