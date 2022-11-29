Vertcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $28,735.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,890.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00465500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00827682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00665716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00250061 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,561,872 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

