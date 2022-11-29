Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,878.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $25,878.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00465613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00118719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00835354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00679601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00255891 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,558,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

