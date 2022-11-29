Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Update

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vicat Price Performance

Shares of SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Vicat has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDCVF shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Vicat from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Vicat from €27.00 ($27.84) to €29.00 ($29.90) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vicat from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

