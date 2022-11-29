Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.83. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 3,531 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VORB. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $923.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

