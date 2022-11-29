Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.83. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 3,531 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VORB. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Virgin Orbit Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $923.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
Further Reading
