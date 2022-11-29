Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 1,497 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,884. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.