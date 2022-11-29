Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 126.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. 7,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

