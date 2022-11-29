Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

