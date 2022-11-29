Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

AFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. 31,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

