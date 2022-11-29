Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $648,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.84. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

