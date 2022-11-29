Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 216.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709,379 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 707,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 224.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 2,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $954.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.