Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,127 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $280.24. 32,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

