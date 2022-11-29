Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 416,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

