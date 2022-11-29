Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 533,197 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 533,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86.
