Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 533,197 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 533,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.