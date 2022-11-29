Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 297,183 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 297,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 243.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in DraftKings by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $69,110,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 58.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 223,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247,510. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

