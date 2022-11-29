Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1,768.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,543. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.