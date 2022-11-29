Virtu Financial LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,989. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.