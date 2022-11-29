Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.