Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 638,888 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,064,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 390,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,341,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

