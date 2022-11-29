Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 48,731 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,731 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 75,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,938. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

