Virtu Financial LLC Sells 126,277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.2% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $72,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. 88,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

