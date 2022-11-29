Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $512,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.