Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CINF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

