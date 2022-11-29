Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

