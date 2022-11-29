Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 358 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

