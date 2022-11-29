Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

NYSE IP opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.