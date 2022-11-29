Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.37 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $331.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

