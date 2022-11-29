Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.37 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $331.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
