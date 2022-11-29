Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

