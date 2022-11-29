Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $222.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $302.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

