Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 7,293 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

