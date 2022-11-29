Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 8,586 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.