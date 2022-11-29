Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. M/I Homes comprises 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of M/I Homes worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 380,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 102,783 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes Profile

Several research analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.