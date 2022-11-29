Voss Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 2.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Skyline Champion worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,687.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 4,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

