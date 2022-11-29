Voss Capital LLC Invests $423,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 1,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,078. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About GMS



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

