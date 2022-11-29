Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 2.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.25 ($40.46) and last traded at €39.50 ($40.72). Approximately 5,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.40 ($41.65).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.44. The stock has a market cap of $693.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

