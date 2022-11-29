Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.82 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002586 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $121.49 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
