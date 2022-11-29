Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Stock Down 2.7 %

ETR:WAC opened at €16.79 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €12.84 ($13.24) and a twelve month high of €27.36 ($28.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.