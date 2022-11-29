Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. 354,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.