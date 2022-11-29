Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

