Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 207,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709,556. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

