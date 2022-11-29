Wade G W & Inc. Has $49.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $49,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.86. 22,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

