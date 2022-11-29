Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,396. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

