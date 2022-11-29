Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 81,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,394. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

