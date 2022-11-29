Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 554.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

KBA traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

